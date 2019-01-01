Synthomer PLC is a specialty chemicals company. It supplies a variety of chemicals including latex & adhesives, which are used in a wide range of markets such as construction, coatings, textiles, paper, and healthcare. The company's products include styrene-butadiene rubber, which is used to make coated paper, packaging, bindings for carpet, foam mattresses, pillows, & shoes; and nitrile butadiene latex used to make medical gloves and catheters, among others. The company organizes itself into four segments: performance elastomers, functional solutions, industrial specialties, and acrylate monomers. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the performance elastomers & functional solutions segments combined, and roughly half of the company's revenue is earned in Europe.