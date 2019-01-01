QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/48.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 2.88
Mkt Cap
85.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
201.3M
Outstanding
Synairgen PLC is a United Kingdom-based respiratory drug discovery and development company. The company is engaged in the drug discovery and development of therapies for respiratory diseases, particularly in the areas, including severe asthma, kidney fibrosis, cardiac fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company's Programmes include SNG001, SG016, LOXL2 inhibitor, and others.

Synairgen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synairgen (SYGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synairgen (OTCPK: SYGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synairgen's (SYGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synairgen.

Q

What is the target price for Synairgen (SYGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synairgen

Q

Current Stock Price for Synairgen (SYGGF)?

A

The stock price for Synairgen (OTCPK: SYGGF) is $0.425 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:02:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synairgen (SYGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synairgen.

Q

When is Synairgen (OTCPK:SYGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Synairgen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synairgen (SYGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synairgen.

Q

What sector and industry does Synairgen (SYGGF) operate in?

A

Synairgen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.