Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical products manufacturer based in China. It operates the business through the following segments: Chemical bulk drugs, Preparations, Chemical intermediates, and other products. The firm provides chemical bulk drug products, including metamizole sodium, caffeine, aminopyrine, aspirin, hydrocortisone, pipemidic acid, ibuprofen, and L-dopa, it also dispenses formulation products such as compound liquorice tablets and nimodipine tablets. Its products address disorders related to the central nervous system and the cerebrovascular system with the help of antipyretics and analgesics.