EPS
0.32
Shares
325.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Sanoma Oyj is a Nordic media group that focuses on magazine and newspaper publishing along with educational learning literature and services. Some of the company's publications include Helsingin Sanomat, Finland's newsletter, and Ilta-Sanomat, one of Finland's tabloids. It also publishes Cosmopolitan Finland and various lifestyle magazines. Sanoma's source of revenue is from advertising through its publications, followed by subscriptions to its various properties. It operates in two segments: Learning and Media Finland.


Sanoma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanoma (SWYBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanoma (OTCPK: SWYBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanoma's (SWYBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanoma.

Q

What is the target price for Sanoma (SWYBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanoma

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanoma (SWYBY)?

A

The stock price for Sanoma (OTCPK: SWYBY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanoma (SWYBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 24, 2018.

Q

When is Sanoma (OTCPK:SWYBY) reporting earnings?

A

Sanoma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanoma (SWYBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanoma.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanoma (SWYBY) operate in?

A

Sanoma is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.