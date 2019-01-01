Sanoma Oyj is a Nordic media group that focuses on magazine and newspaper publishing along with educational learning literature and services. Some of the company's publications include Helsingin Sanomat, Finland's newsletter, and Ilta-Sanomat, one of Finland's tabloids. It also publishes Cosmopolitan Finland and various lifestyle magazines. Sanoma's source of revenue is from advertising through its publications, followed by subscriptions to its various properties. It operates in two segments: Learning and Media Finland.