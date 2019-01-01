QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/32.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.71 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
220.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
22.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Springwater Special Situations Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Springwater Special Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Springwater Special (SWSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Springwater Special (NASDAQ: SWSS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Springwater Special's (SWSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Springwater Special.

Q

What is the target price for Springwater Special (SWSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Springwater Special

Q

Current Stock Price for Springwater Special (SWSS)?

A

The stock price for Springwater Special (NASDAQ: SWSS) is $9.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:06:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Springwater Special (SWSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Springwater Special.

Q

When is Springwater Special (NASDAQ:SWSS) reporting earnings?

A

Springwater Special does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Springwater Special (SWSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Springwater Special.

Q

What sector and industry does Springwater Special (SWSS) operate in?

A

Springwater Special is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.