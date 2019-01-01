QQQ
Severn Trent PLC is a United Kingdom-based water utilities company. The company mainly operates in the U.K., but also in the United States and other countries in Europe. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its regulated water and wastewater segment, which supplies water and conducts sewage and environmental services. The company also operates a business services segment that is involved with renewable energy operations. The company provides contract services to industrial and municipal clients to develop water treatment facilities and networks. The firm generates its renewable energy by using hydropower, wind power, and solar power.


Severn Trent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Severn Trent (SVTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Severn Trent (OTCPK: SVTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Severn Trent's (SVTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Severn Trent.

Q

What is the target price for Severn Trent (SVTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Severn Trent

Q

Current Stock Price for Severn Trent (SVTRF)?

A

The stock price for Severn Trent (OTCPK: SVTRF) is $37.8 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Severn Trent (SVTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Severn Trent.

Q

When is Severn Trent (OTCPK:SVTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Severn Trent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Severn Trent (SVTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Severn Trent.

Q

What sector and industry does Severn Trent (SVTRF) operate in?

A

Severn Trent is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.