There is no Press for this Ticker
S-Ventures PLC is an investment vehicle to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies in the wellness, organic food, and wellbeing sectors. The main objectives of the company is to cross fertilise opportunities between the target companies and to scale the individual entities and look for exit opportunities and or synergistic collaborations and it believes that scaling can create significant value creation for all stakeholders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

S-Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S-Ventures (SVTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S-Ventures (OTCQB: SVTPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are S-Ventures's (SVTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for S-Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for S-Ventures (SVTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for S-Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for S-Ventures (SVTPF)?

A

The stock price for S-Ventures (OTCQB: SVTPF) is $0.438 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 19:21:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S-Ventures (SVTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for S-Ventures.

Q

When is S-Ventures (OTCQB:SVTPF) reporting earnings?

A

S-Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is S-Ventures (SVTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S-Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does S-Ventures (SVTPF) operate in?

A

S-Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.