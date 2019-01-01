QQQ
Silverton Metals Corp is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. Its properties consist of Penasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango located in Mexico.

Silverton Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silverton Metals (SVTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silverton Metals (OTCQB: SVTNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silverton Metals's (SVTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silverton Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Silverton Metals (SVTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silverton Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Silverton Metals (SVTNF)?

A

The stock price for Silverton Metals (OTCQB: SVTNF) is $0.1466 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:52:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silverton Metals (SVTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silverton Metals.

Q

When is Silverton Metals (OTCQB:SVTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Silverton Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silverton Metals (SVTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silverton Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Silverton Metals (SVTNF) operate in?

A

Silverton Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.