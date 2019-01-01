QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.09/0.47%
52 Wk
18.09 - 22
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
14.46
Open
-
P/E
33.13
EPS
5.93
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SM Investments Corp is a Philippines conglomerate with operations in retail, banking, and property. The retail division operates department stores and food retail stores. The property division is mainly present in Southeast Asia and is focused on malls, residences, office buildings, resorts, hotels, and convention centers. SM Banking provides financial services through BDO Unibank and China Banking Corporation. China Banking Corporation is servicing emerging companies and small- and medium-scale enterprises. BDO has diverse operations from credit cards, insurance, leasing to investment banking, and asset management. The majority of its revenue comes from the retail segment that engages in the trading of merchandise such as dry goods, wearing apparel, food, and other merchandise.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SM Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SM Investments (SVTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SM Investments (OTCPK: SVTMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SM Investments's (SVTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SM Investments.

Q

What is the target price for SM Investments (SVTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SM Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for SM Investments (SVTMF)?

A

The stock price for SM Investments (OTCPK: SVTMF) is $18.94 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 18:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SM Investments (SVTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SM Investments.

Q

When is SM Investments (OTCPK:SVTMF) reporting earnings?

A

SM Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SM Investments (SVTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SM Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does SM Investments (SVTMF) operate in?

A

SM Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.