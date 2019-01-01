SM Investments Corp is a Philippines conglomerate with operations in retail, banking, and property. The retail division operates department stores and food retail stores. The property division is mainly present in Southeast Asia and is focused on malls, residences, office buildings, resorts, hotels, and convention centers. SM Banking provides financial services through BDO Unibank and China Banking Corporation. China Banking Corporation is servicing emerging companies and small- and medium-scale enterprises. BDO has diverse operations from credit cards, insurance, leasing to investment banking, and asset management. The majority of its revenue comes from the retail segment that engages in the trading of merchandise such as dry goods, wearing apparel, food, and other merchandise.