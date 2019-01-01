Savannah Energy PLC is an energy producer in Nigeria and, via its controlling interest in the Accugas midstream business. The company currently provides gas to power stations accounting for over 10% of Nigeria's power generation capacity and operates privately-owned gas transportation and distribution systems in sub-Saharan Africa. In Niger, it is focused on developing its flagship assets in the prolific Agadem Rift Basin, with plans to deliver first oil in the near term.