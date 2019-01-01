QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/405K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
496.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Savannah Energy PLC is an energy producer in Nigeria and, via its controlling interest in the Accugas midstream business. The company currently provides gas to power stations accounting for over 10% of Nigeria's power generation capacity and operates privately-owned gas transportation and distribution systems in sub-Saharan Africa. In Niger, it is focused on developing its flagship assets in the prolific Agadem Rift Basin, with plans to deliver first oil in the near term.

Savannah Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Savannah Energy (SVNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Savannah Energy (OTCGM: SVNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Savannah Energy's (SVNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Savannah Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Savannah Energy (SVNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Savannah Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Savannah Energy (SVNNF)?

A

The stock price for Savannah Energy (OTCGM: SVNNF) is $0.3802 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:56:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Savannah Energy (SVNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Savannah Energy.

Q

When is Savannah Energy (OTCGM:SVNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Savannah Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Savannah Energy (SVNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Savannah Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Savannah Energy (SVNNF) operate in?

A

Savannah Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.