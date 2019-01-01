QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.09 - 3.55
Mkt Cap
119.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
57M
Outstanding
Magnora ASA has a legacy royalty business that is re-invested in renewable energy development projects and companies. Magnora's portfolio of renewable companies consists of Evolar AB, Helios Nordic Energy AB, Kustvind AB, Magnora Offshore Wind AS, Vindr Group AS, and a South African SPV.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magnora Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magnora (SVMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnora (OTCEM: SVMRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Magnora's (SVMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magnora.

Q

What is the target price for Magnora (SVMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magnora

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnora (SVMRF)?

A

The stock price for Magnora (OTCEM: SVMRF) is $2.09 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 16:54:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magnora (SVMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magnora.

Q

When is Magnora (OTCEM:SVMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Magnora does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magnora (SVMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnora.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnora (SVMRF) operate in?

A

Magnora is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.