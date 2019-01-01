QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
220 - 333.3
Mkt Cap
785.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.99
EPS
-19.27
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
Senvest Capital Inc is a Canada-based company that holds and manages a portfolio of equity and real estate investments that are located predominantly in the United States. Its investments in both publicly traded and privately-held companies are mainly carried out through Senvest International, while its investments in real estate are mainly carried out through PPI, Senvest Argentina, and Senvest Equities. The company also provides services to the two Funds which are targeted toward institutions and high net worth individuals. Its real estate holdings are located mainly in the United States and consist of office, research and development and telecommunications properties. The company has also invested in self-storage properties in Spain as well as in other properties in Argentina.

Senvest Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Senvest Capital (SVCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Senvest Capital (OTCPK: SVCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Senvest Capital's (SVCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Senvest Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Senvest Capital (SVCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Senvest Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Senvest Capital (SVCTF)?

A

The stock price for Senvest Capital (OTCPK: SVCTF) is $312.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Senvest Capital (SVCTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock.

Q

When is Senvest Capital (OTCPK:SVCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Senvest Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Senvest Capital (SVCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Senvest Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Senvest Capital (SVCTF) operate in?

A

Senvest Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.