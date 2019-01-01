Supalai PCL operates real estate development projects for living and commercial purposes. The company and its subsidiaries own and operate housing projects including detached houses, duplex houses, townhouses, and condominiums in multiple areas throughout Bangkok and the surrounding provinces. Additionally, the company develops offices for rent in commercial districts. The company has subsidiaries that engage in real estate project management and the management of hotels and resorts. For business purposes, the group's operations can be split into two main segments: real estate and hotel business and management. The group generates a majority of its revenue from the sale of real estate. A smaller portion of revenue is earned from rental and services.