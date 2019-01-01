QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SUMCO Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes high-quality silicon wafers that cater to the semiconductor industry. The firm uses specialized processing techniques to produce annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The firm's wafers are made from high-purity monocrystalline silicon ingots, which are sliced to produce high-quality wafers. The firm's products are used in the manufacture of memory products and micro-processing units.

SUMCO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SUMCO (SUOPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SUMCO (OTCPK: SUOPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SUMCO's (SUOPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SUMCO.

Q

What is the target price for SUMCO (SUOPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SUMCO

Q

Current Stock Price for SUMCO (SUOPY)?

A

The stock price for SUMCO (OTCPK: SUOPY) is $31.658 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:08:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SUMCO (SUOPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 14, 2009 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2009.

Q

When is SUMCO (OTCPK:SUOPY) reporting earnings?

A

SUMCO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SUMCO (SUOPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SUMCO.

Q

What sector and industry does SUMCO (SUOPY) operate in?

A

SUMCO is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.