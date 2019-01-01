QQQ
Sun Hung Kai Properties is the largest Hong Kong real estate company by market capitalisation, with substantial holdings in residential and commercial sectors. The firm was listed in 1972. The Kwok family is the controlling shareholder, with a stake of 48%. The Hong Kong operation currently contributes to 80% of operating profit, split evenly between property trading and property investment. The China operation contributes 10% of operating profit and expected to increase to 15% in the next five years.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK: SUHJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sun Hung Kai Properties's (SUHJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sun Hung Kai Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJF)?

A

The stock price for Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK: SUHJF) is $12.124 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Q

When is Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJF) reporting earnings?

A

Sun Hung Kai Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJF) operate in?

A

Sun Hung Kai Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.