Sun Hung Kai Properties is the largest Hong Kong real estate company by market capitalisation, with substantial holdings in residential and commercial sectors. The firm was listed in 1972. The Kwok family is the controlling shareholder, with a stake of 48%. The Hong Kong operation currently contributes to 80% of operating profit, split evenly between property trading and property investment. The China operation contributes 10% of operating profit and expected to increase to 15% in the next five years.