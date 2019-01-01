QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.46/1.22%
52 Wk
29.95 - 37.5
Mkt Cap
864.1M
Payout Ratio
5.39
Open
-
P/E
4.6
EPS
-355
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Suruga Bank Ltd. is a regional bank in the Kanto area. The company divides its operations into five core businesses: personal loans, housing loans, asset management, life support, and small- to medium-size corporate lending. Specifically, this includes deposits, loans, foreign exchange transactions, leasing, letters of credit, and credit card services. Within their loan business, Suruga caters to consumers, allowing them to access more credit to work on projects such as renovations and refurbishment in addition to traditional housing loans. The company earns the majority of its revenue from housing loans. The bank operates primarily in Shizuoka and Kanagawa.

Suruga Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suruga Bank (SUGBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suruga Bank (OTCPK: SUGBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suruga Bank's (SUGBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suruga Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Suruga Bank (SUGBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suruga Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Suruga Bank (SUGBY)?

A

The stock price for Suruga Bank (OTCPK: SUGBY) is $37.29 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 16:04:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suruga Bank (SUGBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Suruga Bank (OTCPK:SUGBY) reporting earnings?

A

Suruga Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suruga Bank (SUGBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suruga Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Suruga Bank (SUGBY) operate in?

A

Suruga Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.