QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Studsvik AB provides advanced engineering and consultancy services to the international nuclear power industry. The company offers fuel and materials testing, fuel and reactor management software as well as lifecycle management of nuclear and radioactive hazards, decommissioning of nuclear facilities, and designing radioactive waste management processes. Its segments are Fuel and Materials Technology, Waste Management Technology, Scandpower, Decommissioning and Radiation Protection Services, and Other.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target