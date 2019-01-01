Stuhini Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of base and precious metals projects in western Canada. Its flagship Ruby Creek Project in British Columbia contains the historic Adanac molybdenum deposit as well as numerous greenfields silver and gold showings. The company's property portfolio also includes the South Thompson Nickel Project in Manitoba, the Big Ledge Zinc Project in southern British Columbia and the Que Project in the Yukon.