There is no Press for this Ticker
STS Group AG is engaged in manufacturing of auto parts. The company's reportable segments are Plastics segment which includes manufacturing of hard trim applications for STS Group customers. Acoustics segment which comprises manufacturing of soft trim applications. Materials segment which involves the production of semi-finished goods, namely sheet molding compound mats, bulk molding compound and an advanced molding compound, and China segment which is involved in the production of plastic parts, mainly for commercial vehicles, on the regional market in China. It generates a majority of its revenue from the plastics and acoustics segment.

STS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STS Group (STSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STS Group (OTCEM: STSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are STS Group's (STSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STS Group.

Q

What is the target price for STS Group (STSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for STS Group (STSGF)?

A

The stock price for STS Group (OTCEM: STSGF) is $9.6266 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 15:38:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STS Group (STSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STS Group.

Q

When is STS Group (OTCEM:STSGF) reporting earnings?

A

STS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STS Group (STSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does STS Group (STSGF) operate in?

A

STS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.