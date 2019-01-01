STS Group AG is engaged in manufacturing of auto parts. The company's reportable segments are Plastics segment which includes manufacturing of hard trim applications for STS Group customers. Acoustics segment which comprises manufacturing of soft trim applications. Materials segment which involves the production of semi-finished goods, namely sheet molding compound mats, bulk molding compound and an advanced molding compound, and China segment which is involved in the production of plastic parts, mainly for commercial vehicles, on the regional market in China. It generates a majority of its revenue from the plastics and acoustics segment.