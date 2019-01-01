QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Stratec SE designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for laboratory data management and solutions for molecular diagnostic sample preparation and stabilization. Its business segments are Instrumentation, Diatron, Smart Consumables, and Others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Instrumentation segment. Its Instrumentation segment is engaged in designing and manufacturing automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers. The Diatron segment comprises the business with systems, system components, consumables, and tests in the low throughput hematology and clinical chemistry segment. Its Smart Consumables segment is engaged in developing and selling scientific materials, such as nucleic acid purification.

Stratec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stratec (STSEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stratec (OTCPK: STSEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stratec's (STSEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stratec.

Q

What is the target price for Stratec (STSEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stratec

Q

Current Stock Price for Stratec (STSEY)?

A

The stock price for Stratec (OTCPK: STSEY) is $26.25 last updated Mon Apr 12 2021 14:10:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stratec (STSEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stratec.

Q

When is Stratec (OTCPK:STSEY) reporting earnings?

A

Stratec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stratec (STSEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stratec.

Q

What sector and industry does Stratec (STSEY) operate in?

A

Stratec is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.