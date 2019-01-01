Stratec SE designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for laboratory data management and solutions for molecular diagnostic sample preparation and stabilization. Its business segments are Instrumentation, Diatron, Smart Consumables, and Others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Instrumentation segment. Its Instrumentation segment is engaged in designing and manufacturing automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers. The Diatron segment comprises the business with systems, system components, consumables, and tests in the low throughput hematology and clinical chemistry segment. Its Smart Consumables segment is engaged in developing and selling scientific materials, such as nucleic acid purification.