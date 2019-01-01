QQQ
Pure Hydrogen Corp Ltd is engaged in the hydrogen business. The company is focused on developing hydrogen and gas projects.

Pure Hydrogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure Hydrogen (STRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure Hydrogen (OTCEM: STRXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pure Hydrogen's (STRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pure Hydrogen.

Q

What is the target price for Pure Hydrogen (STRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pure Hydrogen

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure Hydrogen (STRXF)?

A

The stock price for Pure Hydrogen (OTCEM: STRXF) is $1 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 19:39:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pure Hydrogen (STRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure Hydrogen.

Q

When is Pure Hydrogen (OTCEM:STRXF) reporting earnings?

A

Pure Hydrogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pure Hydrogen (STRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure Hydrogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure Hydrogen (STRXF) operate in?

A

Pure Hydrogen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.