There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS: STOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF's (STOT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT)?

A

The stock price for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS: STOT) is $48.1036 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:20:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) operate in?

A

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.