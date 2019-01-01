QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
49.6M
Outstanding
Stinger Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the properties of the Dunwell Mine, the Ample Goldmax, D1 McBride and the Gold Hill project, among others.

Stinger Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stinger Resources (STNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stinger Resources (OTCPK: STNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stinger Resources's (STNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stinger Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Stinger Resources (STNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stinger Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Stinger Resources (STNRF)?

A

The stock price for Stinger Resources (OTCPK: STNRF) is $0.0991 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:00:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stinger Resources (STNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stinger Resources.

Q

When is Stinger Resources (OTCPK:STNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Stinger Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stinger Resources (STNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stinger Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Stinger Resources (STNRF) operate in?

A

Stinger Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.