Santander UK PLC operates as a financial services provider in the United Kingdom that provides a range of banking and financial products and services to personal, business, and public sectors. The company deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing current and demand accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It offers residential mortgage loans, personal loans, credit cards, consumer finance, overdrafts, business banking products, as well as insurance policies. The company's segments include Retail Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking and Corporate Centre. It generates a majority of its revenue from the retail banking segment.