There is no Press for this Ticker
Santander UK PLC operates as a financial services provider in the United Kingdom that provides a range of banking and financial products and services to personal, business, and public sectors. The company deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing current and demand accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It offers residential mortgage loans, personal loans, credit cards, consumer finance, overdrafts, business banking products, as well as insurance policies. The company's segments include Retail Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking and Corporate Centre. It generates a majority of its revenue from the retail banking segment.

Santander UK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santander UK (STNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santander UK (OTCPK: STNDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Santander UK's (STNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santander UK.

Q

What is the target price for Santander UK (STNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santander UK

Q

Current Stock Price for Santander UK (STNDF)?

A

The stock price for Santander UK (OTCPK: STNDF) is $1.95 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 13:37:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santander UK (STNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Santander UK.

Q

When is Santander UK (OTCPK:STNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Santander UK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santander UK (STNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santander UK.

Q

What sector and industry does Santander UK (STNDF) operate in?

A

Santander UK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.