Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.68/3.40%
52 Wk
18.1 - 20.5
Mkt Cap
42.6M
Payout Ratio
22.15
Open
-
P/E
6.92
EPS
0.86
Shares
2.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Sturgis Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers services such as savings, school savings, cash management, business loans, internet banking, wealth management, credit cards, and private banking services among others. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

Analyst Ratings

Sturgis Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sturgis Bancorp (OTCQX: STBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sturgis Bancorp's (STBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sturgis Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sturgis Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Sturgis Bancorp (STBI)?

A

The stock price for Sturgis Bancorp (OTCQX: STBI) is $20 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Sturgis Bancorp (OTCQX:STBI) reporting earnings?

A

Sturgis Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sturgis Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) operate in?

A

Sturgis Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.