Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
8.23/19.90%
52 Wk
41.2 - 51.27
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
146.19
Open
-
P/E
7.73
EPS
1.71
Shares
102.6M
Outstanding
STRABAG SE is a technology group for construction services. Its services contribute to multiple stages of the construction process, from planning to execution and demolition. The company coordinates people, materials, and machinery to complete construction projects in an efficient manner. Strabag has four operating segments: North and west; South and East; International and Special divisions; and Other. It builds large transportation infrastructure, plants, commercial and industrial facilities, and other large structures related to industrial development. Some projects are granted through concessions from regional governments. The company generates revenue primarily in Europe, with Germany and Austria being important regions for the company.

STRABAG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy STRABAG (STBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of STRABAG (OTCPK: STBBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are STRABAG's (STBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for STRABAG.

Q

What is the target price for STRABAG (STBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for STRABAG

Q

Current Stock Price for STRABAG (STBBF)?

A

The stock price for STRABAG (OTCPK: STBBF) is $41.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:33:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does STRABAG (STBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for STRABAG.

Q

When is STRABAG (OTCPK:STBBF) reporting earnings?

A

STRABAG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is STRABAG (STBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for STRABAG.

Q

What sector and industry does STRABAG (STBBF) operate in?

A

STRABAG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.