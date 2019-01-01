|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE: SSU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SIGNA Sports United’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for SIGNA Sports United (NYSE: SSU) was reported by Jefferies on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting SSU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SIGNA Sports United (NYSE: SSU) is $8.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SIGNA Sports United.
SIGNA Sports United does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SIGNA Sports United.
SIGNA Sports United is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.