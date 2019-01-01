QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
SIGNA Sports United NV is a group of specialist sports webshops powered by its sports commerce and technology platform. The company's specialist strategy allows it to spotlight its 1000+ brand partners across the bike, tennis, outdoor, and team sports categories.

SIGNA Sports United Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SIGNA Sports United (SSU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE: SSU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SIGNA Sports United's (SSU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SIGNA Sports United (SSU) stock?

A

The latest price target for SIGNA Sports United (NYSE: SSU) was reported by Jefferies on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting SSU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SIGNA Sports United (SSU)?

A

The stock price for SIGNA Sports United (NYSE: SSU) is $8.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SIGNA Sports United (SSU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SIGNA Sports United.

Q

When is SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) reporting earnings?

A

SIGNA Sports United does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SIGNA Sports United (SSU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SIGNA Sports United.

Q

What sector and industry does SIGNA Sports United (SSU) operate in?

A

SIGNA Sports United is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.