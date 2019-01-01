QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sartorius AG is the leading provider of biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. In 2020, the bioprocess division contributed 76% to total revenue and the lab division the remaining 24%. The bioprocess division is traded as a separate company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Sartorius AG has a 74% ownership of this subsidiary with 85% voting control. In addition to biomanufacturing equipment and consumables, Sartorius offers a wide range of products for general lab use, such as scales, pipettes, and filtration equipment. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (40% of 2020 sales), the Americas (35%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius employs over 10,000 people and has operations in more than 30 countries.

Sartorius Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sartorius (SSSGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sartorius (OTCGM: SSSGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sartorius's (SSSGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sartorius.

Q

What is the target price for Sartorius (SSSGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sartorius

Q

Current Stock Price for Sartorius (SSSGY)?

A

The stock price for Sartorius (OTCGM: SSSGY) is $122.25 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 13:43:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sartorius (SSSGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sartorius.

Q

When is Sartorius (OTCGM:SSSGY) reporting earnings?

A

Sartorius does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sartorius (SSSGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sartorius.

Q

What sector and industry does Sartorius (SSSGY) operate in?

A

Sartorius is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.