Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.33/2.13%
52 Wk
57.23 - 63.82
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
32.42
Open
-
P/E
16.81
Shares
88.8M
Outstanding
Shurgard Self Storage SA is an owner and operator of self-storage centers. The company has two reportable segments namely Same Stores and Non-Same Stores. It generates maximum revenue from the Same Stores segment. Geographically, it derives the majority revenue from France and also has a presence in the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, and Denmark among others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shurgard Self Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCPK: SSSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shurgard Self Storage's (SSSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shurgard Self Storage.

Q

What is the target price for Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shurgard Self Storage

Q

Current Stock Price for Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF)?

A

The stock price for Shurgard Self Storage (OTCPK: SSSAF) is $63.82 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 14:45:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shurgard Self Storage.

Q

When is Shurgard Self Storage (OTCPK:SSSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Shurgard Self Storage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shurgard Self Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) operate in?

A

Shurgard Self Storage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.