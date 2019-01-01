Sanshin Electronics Co Ltd is a Japanese based electronics trading company. It operates in two business divisions including device business and solution business. Its device business is engaged in the sales of semiconductors and electronic components for automobile, information and communications, toys and games, and social infrastructure and manufacturing industries. In solution business, it offers IT (information technology) infrastructure solution, application services, video solutions, support, and services. The company has a nationwide network in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Irvine, and Shenzhen.