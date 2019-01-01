QQQ
Sanshin Electronics Co Ltd is a Japanese based electronics trading company. It operates in two business divisions including device business and solution business. Its device business is engaged in the sales of semiconductors and electronic components for automobile, information and communications, toys and games, and social infrastructure and manufacturing industries. In solution business, it offers IT (information technology) infrastructure solution, application services, video solutions, support, and services. The company has a nationwide network in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Irvine, and Shenzhen.

Sanshin Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanshin Electronics (SSNEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanshin Electronics (OTCPK: SSNEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanshin Electronics's (SSNEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanshin Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Sanshin Electronics (SSNEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanshin Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanshin Electronics (SSNEF)?

A

The stock price for Sanshin Electronics (OTCPK: SSNEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanshin Electronics (SSNEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanshin Electronics.

Q

When is Sanshin Electronics (OTCPK:SSNEF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanshin Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanshin Electronics (SSNEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanshin Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanshin Electronics (SSNEF) operate in?

A

Sanshin Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.