|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sanshin Electronics (OTCPK: SSNEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sanshin Electronics.
There is no analysis for Sanshin Electronics
The stock price for Sanshin Electronics (OTCPK: SSNEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sanshin Electronics.
Sanshin Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sanshin Electronics.
Sanshin Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.