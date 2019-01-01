QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
2.41/1.90%
52 Wk
126.59 - 169.43
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
29.33
Open
-
P/E
16.38
EPS
2.15
Shares
30M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Siltronic AG is engaged in the development, production, and marketing of semiconductor wafers. The company has production facilities in Germany, the USA, and Asia. The company offers a wide range of products such as Polished Wafers, Epitaxial Wafers, Annealed Wafers, Floatzone, Power products, and Ultimate Silicon. Its geographic segments consist of Germany, Europe, United States, Taiwan, Japan, and Asia. The company generates most of its sales from Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Siltronic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siltronic (SSLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siltronic (OTCPK: SSLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siltronic's (SSLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siltronic.

Q

What is the target price for Siltronic (SSLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siltronic

Q

Current Stock Price for Siltronic (SSLLF)?

A

The stock price for Siltronic (OTCPK: SSLLF) is $126.59 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:13:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siltronic (SSLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siltronic.

Q

When is Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Siltronic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siltronic (SSLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siltronic.

Q

What sector and industry does Siltronic (SSLLF) operate in?

A

Siltronic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.