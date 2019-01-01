QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
SSHT S&T Group Ltd formerly Wireless Data Solutions Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

SSHT S&T Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSHT S&T Group (SSHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSHT S&T Group (OTCPK: SSHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SSHT S&T Group's (SSHT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSHT S&T Group.

Q

What is the target price for SSHT S&T Group (SSHT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSHT S&T Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SSHT S&T Group (SSHT)?

A

The stock price for SSHT S&T Group (OTCPK: SSHT) is $1.15 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:05:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSHT S&T Group (SSHT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSHT S&T Group.

Q

When is SSHT S&T Group (OTCPK:SSHT) reporting earnings?

A

SSHT S&T Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSHT S&T Group (SSHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSHT S&T Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SSHT S&T Group (SSHT) operate in?

A

SSHT S&T Group is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.