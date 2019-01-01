Vow ASA designs, engineers, and provide solutions for waste management and wastewater purification to markets worldwide. The company offers solutions such as wastewater purification, food and industrial waste processing, production of renewable materials and products, molecules, and fuels from organic waste and biomass, valorization of non-recyclable plastic and polymers, sterilization of food and electrified high-temperature processing of minerals. Its solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for marine applications and land-based industries. The company's operating segment includes Projects; Aftersales and Landbased. It generates maximum revenue from the Projects segment and Geographically from Europe.