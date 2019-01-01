QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 8.26
Mkt Cap
246.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
9145.57
EPS
-0.06
Shares
114.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vow ASA designs, engineers, and provide solutions for waste management and wastewater purification to markets worldwide. The company offers solutions such as wastewater purification, food and industrial waste processing, production of renewable materials and products, molecules, and fuels from organic waste and biomass, valorization of non-recyclable plastic and polymers, sterilization of food and electrified high-temperature processing of minerals. Its solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for marine applications and land-based industries. The company's operating segment includes Projects; Aftersales and Landbased. It generates maximum revenue from the Projects segment and Geographically from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vow Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vow (SSHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vow (OTCPK: SSHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vow's (SSHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vow.

Q

What is the target price for Vow (SSHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vow

Q

Current Stock Price for Vow (SSHPF)?

A

The stock price for Vow (OTCPK: SSHPF) is $2.15 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 15:06:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vow (SSHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vow.

Q

When is Vow (OTCPK:SSHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Vow does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vow (SSHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vow.

Q

What sector and industry does Vow (SSHPF) operate in?

A

Vow is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.