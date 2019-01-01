QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
SmartCool Systems Inc is a clean technology company. The firm and its subsidiaries are focused on acquiring, commercializing, and marketing energy-saving technologies for commercial and retail businesses. The company has two principal revenue streams namely ESM and ECO3. The ESM is manufactured by a third party in Australia and is designed specifically to reduce the electricity consumption and demand for refrigeration and air conditioning compressors by improving their performance and maintaining temperature control. ECO3 is manufactured in China and is a retrofit product that can be installed on any air conditioning or refrigeration unit, achieving energy efficiency gains as the ESM for smaller systems. The firm generates most of its revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

SmartCool Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SmartCool Systems (SSCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SmartCool Systems (OTCEM: SSCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SmartCool Systems's (SSCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SmartCool Systems.

Q

What is the target price for SmartCool Systems (SSCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SmartCool Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for SmartCool Systems (SSCFF)?

A

The stock price for SmartCool Systems (OTCEM: SSCFF) is $0.0014 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SmartCool Systems (SSCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SmartCool Systems.

Q

When is SmartCool Systems (OTCEM:SSCFF) reporting earnings?

A

SmartCool Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SmartCool Systems (SSCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SmartCool Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does SmartCool Systems (SSCFF) operate in?

A

SmartCool Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.