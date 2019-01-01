QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
Stratus Capital Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stratus Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stratus Capital (SRUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stratus Capital (OTCPK: SRUS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stratus Capital's (SRUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stratus Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Stratus Capital (SRUS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stratus Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Stratus Capital (SRUS)?

A

The stock price for Stratus Capital (OTCPK: SRUS) is $0.063 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:24:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stratus Capital (SRUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stratus Capital.

Q

When is Stratus Capital (OTCPK:SRUS) reporting earnings?

A

Stratus Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stratus Capital (SRUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stratus Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Stratus Capital (SRUS) operate in?

A

Stratus Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.