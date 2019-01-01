QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.74 - 10.38
Mkt Cap
652.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
67M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gr. Sarantis SA is a consumer products manufacturer that offers cosmetics, including aftershave lotions and deodorants with brands such as Adidas and C-THRU; household products including food packaging, cleaning, and shoe care products of such brands as Sanitas and Camel; and health & care products & para pharmaceutical products including vitamins and food supplements in Greece. The company also manufactures pregnancy and ovulation tests, and sun care products, and luxury cosmetics, including fragrance, treatment, and makeup products under its brands and various other brands. It operates in four segments: Mass Market Cosmetics, Household Products, Other Sales, and Private Label products. The geographical segments are Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Czech, Hungary, Slovakia, and others.

Gr. Sarantis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gr. Sarantis (SRTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gr. Sarantis (OTCPK: SRTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gr. Sarantis's (SRTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gr. Sarantis.

Q

What is the target price for Gr. Sarantis (SRTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gr. Sarantis

Q

Current Stock Price for Gr. Sarantis (SRTSF)?

A

The stock price for Gr. Sarantis (OTCPK: SRTSF) is $9.74 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gr. Sarantis (SRTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gr. Sarantis.

Q

When is Gr. Sarantis (OTCPK:SRTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Gr. Sarantis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gr. Sarantis (SRTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gr. Sarantis.

Q

What sector and industry does Gr. Sarantis (SRTSF) operate in?

A

Gr. Sarantis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.