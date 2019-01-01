Gr. Sarantis SA is a consumer products manufacturer that offers cosmetics, including aftershave lotions and deodorants with brands such as Adidas and C-THRU; household products including food packaging, cleaning, and shoe care products of such brands as Sanitas and Camel; and health & care products & para pharmaceutical products including vitamins and food supplements in Greece. The company also manufactures pregnancy and ovulation tests, and sun care products, and luxury cosmetics, including fragrance, treatment, and makeup products under its brands and various other brands. It operates in four segments: Mass Market Cosmetics, Household Products, Other Sales, and Private Label products. The geographical segments are Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Czech, Hungary, Slovakia, and others.