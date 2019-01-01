Sisram Medical Ltd is an investment holding company specializing in medical technology for healthcare. The company is mainly involved in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of energy-based aesthetic medical and minimally invasive treatment systems. The company's products include Soprano Titanium, Colibri technology, and others. Some of the company's brands are Alma, Soprano, Harmony, and ClearLift. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.