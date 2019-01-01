QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/136.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.84 - 5.8
Mkt Cap
14.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
11.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 2:50PM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 9:28AM
SeqLL Inc is a life science instrumentation and services company. Its True Single Molecule Sequencing platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing by performing detection of nucleic acids. The data produced by the platform generates molecular profiles, providing researchers with new insights into biology.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SeqLL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SeqLL (SQL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SeqLL (NASDAQ: SQL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SeqLL's (SQL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SeqLL.

Q

What is the target price for SeqLL (SQL) stock?

A

The latest price target for SeqLL (NASDAQ: SQL) was reported by Maxim Group on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting SQL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SeqLL (SQL)?

A

The stock price for SeqLL (NASDAQ: SQL) is $1.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SeqLL (SQL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SeqLL.

Q

When is SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) reporting earnings?

A

SeqLL’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is SeqLL (SQL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SeqLL.

Q

What sector and industry does SeqLL (SQL) operate in?

A

SeqLL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.