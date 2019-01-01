QQQ
GoldSpot Discoveries Corp is a technology company. The company is engaged in machine learning to reduce capital risk while working to increase efficiencies and success rates in resource exploration and investment. The Company has developed a monetization strategy into multiple verticals of the mining and investment industry, including consulting service offerings, exploration property staking and royalty acquisition, and the development of artificial-intelligence-driven software-as-a-service exploration technology. It has a single reportable geographic segment in Canada.

GoldSpot Discoveries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GoldSpot Discoveries (SPOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoldSpot Discoveries (OTCQX: SPOFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GoldSpot Discoveries's (SPOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GoldSpot Discoveries.

Q

What is the target price for GoldSpot Discoveries (SPOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GoldSpot Discoveries

Q

Current Stock Price for GoldSpot Discoveries (SPOFF)?

A

The stock price for GoldSpot Discoveries (OTCQX: SPOFF) is $0.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoldSpot Discoveries (SPOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoldSpot Discoveries.

Q

When is GoldSpot Discoveries (OTCQX:SPOFF) reporting earnings?

A

GoldSpot Discoveries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GoldSpot Discoveries (SPOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoldSpot Discoveries.

Q

What sector and industry does GoldSpot Discoveries (SPOFF) operate in?

A

GoldSpot Discoveries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.