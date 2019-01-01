GoldSpot Discoveries Corp is a technology company. The company is engaged in machine learning to reduce capital risk while working to increase efficiencies and success rates in resource exploration and investment. The Company has developed a monetization strategy into multiple verticals of the mining and investment industry, including consulting service offerings, exploration property staking and royalty acquisition, and the development of artificial-intelligence-driven software-as-a-service exploration technology. It has a single reportable geographic segment in Canada.