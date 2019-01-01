SeaSpine Holdings Corp is a medical technology company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It has orthobiologics and spinal infusion hardware product categories. Its products are anterior and posterior fixation, access systems, bone graft substitutes, and collagen ceramic metrix. The company mainly operates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It generates revenue by consigning or loaning its products to hospitals and independent sales agents.