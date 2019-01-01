QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Sentry Petroleum Ltd is engaged in the business of growing and distributing CBD oils, with a direct-to-consumer focus on products and services.

Sentry Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sentry Petroleum (SPLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sentry Petroleum (OTCPK: SPLM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sentry Petroleum's (SPLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sentry Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Sentry Petroleum (SPLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sentry Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Sentry Petroleum (SPLM)?

A

The stock price for Sentry Petroleum (OTCPK: SPLM) is $0.006 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:05:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sentry Petroleum (SPLM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sentry Petroleum.

Q

When is Sentry Petroleum (OTCPK:SPLM) reporting earnings?

A

Sentry Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sentry Petroleum (SPLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sentry Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Sentry Petroleum (SPLM) operate in?

A

Sentry Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.