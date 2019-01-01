QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
945.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spacefy Inc is offering space to the creative industries. It has developed an online platform named Spacefy for connecting creatives with locations to fulfill their creative projects. The Spacefy platform offers space owners the opportunity and the tools to list and rent their venues to creatives. It provides creatives with the tools to find suitable spaces for their projects, communicate with space owners, and complete a booking of the desired space.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spacefy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spacefy (SPFYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spacefy (OTCQB: SPFYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spacefy's (SPFYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spacefy.

Q

What is the target price for Spacefy (SPFYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spacefy

Q

Current Stock Price for Spacefy (SPFYF)?

A

The stock price for Spacefy (OTCQB: SPFYF) is $0.0208 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spacefy (SPFYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spacefy.

Q

When is Spacefy (OTCQB:SPFYF) reporting earnings?

A

Spacefy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spacefy (SPFYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spacefy.

Q

What sector and industry does Spacefy (SPFYF) operate in?

A

Spacefy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.