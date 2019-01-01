QQQ
Sanwa Holdings Corp produces doors for residential and non-residential buildings through its subsidiaries. It offers condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, garage doors, operators, and hinge doors for residential buildings; and heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, overhead doors, automatic doors, truck/trailer doors, and industrial doors for non-residential buildings. The company operates in Japan, North America, and Europe.

Sanwa Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanwa Hldgs (SNWAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanwa Hldgs (OTCPK: SNWAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanwa Hldgs's (SNWAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanwa Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Sanwa Hldgs (SNWAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanwa Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanwa Hldgs (SNWAF)?

A

The stock price for Sanwa Hldgs (OTCPK: SNWAF) is $11.0325 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:20:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanwa Hldgs (SNWAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanwa Hldgs.

Q

When is Sanwa Hldgs (OTCPK:SNWAF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanwa Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanwa Hldgs (SNWAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanwa Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanwa Hldgs (SNWAF) operate in?

A

Sanwa Hldgs is in the sector and industry.