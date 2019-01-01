QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Summit Networks Inc was engaged in the development and operation of a business engaged in the distribution of glass craft products produced in China. It is looking for new business opportunities.

Summit Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Networks (SNTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Networks (OTCPK: SNTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Networks's (SNTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summit Networks.

Q

What is the target price for Summit Networks (SNTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summit Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Networks (SNTW)?

A

The stock price for Summit Networks (OTCPK: SNTW) is $0.824 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 16:24:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Networks (SNTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Networks.

Q

When is Summit Networks (OTCPK:SNTW) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summit Networks (SNTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Networks (SNTW) operate in?

A

Summit Networks is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.