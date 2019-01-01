QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sunrise Consulting Group Inc is an investment banking and financial services company in Asia & Pacific Rim, bringing value to small and medium sized companies in Asia. Its services include Mergers & Acquisitions, Trade Finances, IPO & Reverse Mergers, Project Funding, Project Financing and Company Restructuring.

Sunrise Consulting Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunrise Consulting Group (SNRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunrise Consulting Group (OTCEM: SNRS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunrise Consulting Group's (SNRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunrise Consulting Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sunrise Consulting Group (SNRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunrise Consulting Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunrise Consulting Group (SNRS)?

A

The stock price for Sunrise Consulting Group (OTCEM: SNRS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:00:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunrise Consulting Group (SNRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunrise Consulting Group.

Q

When is Sunrise Consulting Group (OTCEM:SNRS) reporting earnings?

A

Sunrise Consulting Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunrise Consulting Group (SNRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunrise Consulting Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunrise Consulting Group (SNRS) operate in?

A

Sunrise Consulting Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.