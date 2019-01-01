Sanrio Co Ltd is a Japanese specialty retailer that designs, licenses, and produces stationery, accessories, toys, school supplies, and gifts. The products incorporate characters from the Japanese culture, like the popular Hello Kitty. The portfolio consists of the following product categories: characters, supercute, bags, jewelry, travel and gear, home and office, plush and toys, and apparel. The main markets are China, Europe, Hong Kong, the United States, and Brazil.