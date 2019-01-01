QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.15/0.72%
52 Wk
15.76 - 24.86
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
40.44
Open
-
P/E
117.95
EPS
15.19
Shares
80.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sanrio Co Ltd is a Japanese specialty retailer that designs, licenses, and produces stationery, accessories, toys, school supplies, and gifts. The products incorporate characters from the Japanese culture, like the popular Hello Kitty. The portfolio consists of the following product categories: characters, supercute, bags, jewelry, travel and gear, home and office, plush and toys, and apparel. The main markets are China, Europe, Hong Kong, the United States, and Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sanrio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanrio (SNROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanrio (OTCPK: SNROF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanrio's (SNROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanrio.

Q

What is the target price for Sanrio (SNROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanrio

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanrio (SNROF)?

A

The stock price for Sanrio (OTCPK: SNROF) is $20.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanrio (SNROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanrio.

Q

When is Sanrio (OTCPK:SNROF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanrio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanrio (SNROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanrio.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanrio (SNROF) operate in?

A

Sanrio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.