PPX Mining Corp is a Canadian company. It is in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties in areas which is a relatively high potential for mining success. The company is also involved in developing or joint venturing of mineral properties or disposing these properties when the evaluation is completed. It mainly focuses on mining activities which are on a long-term basis. The company is in the process of exploring mineral properties in Peru. It owns a gold and silver project, Igor which is located in the Northern Peru gold belt.