There is no Press for this Ticker
PPX Mining Corp is a Canadian company. It is in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties in areas which is a relatively high potential for mining success. The company is also involved in developing or joint venturing of mineral properties or disposing these properties when the evaluation is completed. It mainly focuses on mining activities which are on a long-term basis. The company is in the process of exploring mineral properties in Peru. It owns a gold and silver project, Igor which is located in the Northern Peru gold belt.

Analyst Ratings

PPX Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PPX Mining (SNNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PPX Mining (OTCPK: SNNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PPX Mining's (SNNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PPX Mining.

Q

What is the target price for PPX Mining (SNNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PPX Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for PPX Mining (SNNGF)?

A

The stock price for PPX Mining (OTCPK: SNNGF) is $0.0225 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:47:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PPX Mining (SNNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PPX Mining.

Q

When is PPX Mining (OTCPK:SNNGF) reporting earnings?

A

PPX Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PPX Mining (SNNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PPX Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does PPX Mining (SNNGF) operate in?

A

PPX Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.