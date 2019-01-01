QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Shonghoya Intl Group Inc, formerly Deal A Day Group Corp operates in internet sales and marketing industry. It is primarily engaged in the daily deals/group buying arena, print media, software, and application development. It also focuses on marketing coupons to merchants in a localized area. The company develops templates for various categories of deals, such as restaurants, bars, and spas for quick demonstrations, sales, and postings for potential merchant clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shonghoya Intl Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shonghoya Intl Group (SNHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shonghoya Intl Group (OTCPK: SNHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shonghoya Intl Group's (SNHO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shonghoya Intl Group.

Q

What is the target price for Shonghoya Intl Group (SNHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shonghoya Intl Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Shonghoya Intl Group (SNHO)?

A

The stock price for Shonghoya Intl Group (OTCPK: SNHO) is $0.5876 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:08:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shonghoya Intl Group (SNHO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shonghoya Intl Group.

Q

When is Shonghoya Intl Group (OTCPK:SNHO) reporting earnings?

A

Shonghoya Intl Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shonghoya Intl Group (SNHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shonghoya Intl Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Shonghoya Intl Group (SNHO) operate in?

A

Shonghoya Intl Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.