Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.05 - 33.05
Mkt Cap
670.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
33.6
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sun Corp is a Japanese company engaged in the business of providing mobile data solutions, gaming content, Online to Online solutions, and Enterprise AR solution.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sun Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sun (SNCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sun (OTCPK: SNCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sun's (SNCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sun.

Q

What is the target price for Sun (SNCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sun

Q

Current Stock Price for Sun (SNCPF)?

A

The stock price for Sun (OTCPK: SNCPF) is $27.995 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 18:15:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sun (SNCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun.

Q

When is Sun (OTCPK:SNCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Sun does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sun (SNCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sun.

Q

What sector and industry does Sun (SNCPF) operate in?

A

Sun is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.