SanBio Co Ltd is engaged in the research and development of regenerative cells drugs. The company has three types of drugs under development, including nerve regeneration cell SB623, used for the treatment of chronic cerebral infarction, traumatic brain injury, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's disease; enhanced type-mesenchymal stem cells SB618, used to treat peripheral neuropathy, as well as muscle stem cells SB308, used in the treatment of muscular dystrophy.